TRAVERSE CITY — With all the things people could or couldn’t do during the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation was one of the safest.
In response to this demand, Grand Bay Marine is adding a second Traverse City location. The new facility at 211 North U.S. 31 South is a short distance from its main location at 291 North U.S. 31 South, but will aim for first-time buyers.
Grand Bay Marine Owner and President Liz Carney said there were “more first-time boaters ever in our history.”
Carney said Grand Bay Marine will convert the existing 20,000-square-foot building — which once housed Parker Motor Freight — into an indoor showroom with a pro shop.
“Our focus there is more affordable boats,” Carney said. “We want to give more people an opportunity to enjoy the water. That was one thing we saw with COVID, there were so many people that wanted to do something safe with the family and socially distance.”
Carney said Grand Bay Marine has offered a variety of price points, but often weren’t able to have a lot on site because it didn’t have room for the volume.
“We’ll have a more affordable inventory and a place to show it, store it and service it,” Carney said. “We want everyone to get out on the water.”
Carney said Grand Bay Marine will add a pair of 4,800-square-foot buildings for heated and cold storage on the seven-acre parcel the company purchased in December 2017.
FED Design/Builders of Gladwin broke ground on the project Nov. 9. The forecasted completion date is Memorial Day weekend 2021.
Founded in 1997, this is the second big expansion project for Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City.
The company expanded its main location in 2018. The 8,500-square-foot addition to the boat dealership increased interior space to just under 21,000 square feet.
The north entrance to the building will be pushed back to create a larger showroom. Carney said that expansion allowed the dealership to showcase larger boats.
“With that addition we did last time, you can see 35 boats inside under one roof, depending on the model mix,” said Carney, adding there is currently a 38-foot and a 35-foot cruiser on site.
Before the addition there was room for about a dozen boats.
“It gives you a place to go and see everything under one roof,” she said.
The 2018 addition also created eight more jobs at Grand Bay Marine. Carney said the new expansion will add six to eight additional employees.
According to a Michigan Boating Industries Association report released Nov. 8, outdoor recreation supports 123,569 jobs in Michigan and generated $10.1 billion in 2019.
“Boating/fishing was the largest conventional activity for the nation as a whole at $23.6 billion in current-dollar value added,” the report added.
The new facility is Grand Bay Marine’s third location. It opened in Charlevoix at 6472 M-66 North in 1999.
The addition adds to the boat sales corridor along North U.S. 31 South. Action Water Sports and Walstrom Marine have dealerships a short distance away. There are also trailer and marine service companies nearby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.