FRANKFORT — Graceland Fruit, Inc. this week unveiled an updated brand identity and website.
The new image was created to better reflect the company’s renewed focus on the commercial food ingredient market.
Graceland Fruit pioneered the infused dried fruit ingredient category nearly 50 years ago, Jeffrey Seeley, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board said in a release. The company entered the retail consumer packaged foods sector in 2013 with a line of Graceland Fruit-branded products.
In 2020, management made the strategic decision to exit retail as a branded marketer.
It again is focused on supplying ingredients to consumer packaged food, food service and other food companies who develop, manufacture and market their own products and brands.
The Graceland Fruit logo hadn’t changed since 1973.
The new brand identity features a more contemporary logo.
The company’s new website, GracelandFruit.com, “is completely reimagined, redesigned, and restructured to make it easy for current and potential customers to learn more about our products, our process, our growers, and our services,” Seeley said. “It also serves as an on-demand resource center for product information, industry trends and insights, and other tools to help our customers delight their consumers and profitably grow their business.”
The site includes downloadable product specifications, certification documentation, statements of compliance, and brochures.
Graceland Fruit, one of Benzie County’s largest employers, produces dried cranberries, cherries, blueberries, apples and strawberries.
It also sells cranberry juice concentrate.
It markets a line of fresh-frozen fruit for use in a range of dairy and non-dairy fresh, frozen, refrigerated and baked foods.
