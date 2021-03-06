TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced that she appointed two area residents to the Michigan Cherry Committee and one to the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission.
She appointed Juliette McAcoy, of Central Lake, and Emily A. Miezil, of Suttons Bay, to the Michigan Cherry Committee.
McAvoy is the vice president of sales and marketing for King Orchards, Inc.
She holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Agri-Business Management and Horticulture from Michigan State University. McAvoy is appointed to represent District 1 tart cherry growers for a term that began March 5, 2021 and expires February 1, 2024. She succeeds Greg Shooks, whose term expired Feb. 1.
Miezio is the receiving station manager for Cherry Bay Orchards.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hope College and a Master of Science in Nursing from Michigan State University. Miezio is appointed to represent District 1 tart cherry growers, and will serve March 5, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2024. She succeeds Benjamin LaCross of Leelanau County, whose term expired Feb. 1, 2021.
Whitmer also appointed Mark A. Schilling, of Saint Joseph, to the Michigan Cherry Committee. Schilling is the owner of Schilling Family Farms, LLC and Mick Klug Farm. He was first appointed to the Cherry Committee in 2015 and currently serves as the treasurer. Whitmer reappointed Schilling to represent District 3 tart cherry growers for a term that will expire Feb. 1, 2024.
The Michigan Cherry Committee was created to help improve the economic position of the Michigan red tart and sweet cherry growers by creating greater marketing opportunities for their fruit. The Committee conducts advertising and promotion programs, assembles, and disseminates market information, and supports research into new marketing methods.
Whitmer appointed James Nugent, of Suttons Bay, to the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission.
Nugent is a co-owner of Sunblossom Orchards and a retired horticulturalist for the MSU Extension Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Station. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and Master of Science Degree in Entomology from Michigan State University. Nugent will represent District 1 growers for a term that began March 5, 2021 and expires March 1, 2024.
Also appointed to the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission were Trever G. Meachum, of Hartford, and Charles A. Rasch, of Conklin.
The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission was created pursuant to help improve the economic position and competitiveness of the Michigan tree fruit industry.
Whitmer on Friday also announced appointments to the Michigan Corn Marketing Committee, Michigan Board of Cosmetology, Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, Michigan Board of Massage Therapy, Michigan State Transportation Commission, Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan Freedom Trail Commission, and the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Board of Trustees.
