Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Over the last 18 months, we have faced unprecedented challenges. We lived through a once-in-a-century year. Now we are poised for a once-in-a-generation comeback. Together, we will usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities and small businesses.
As we faced the COVID-19 pandemic, leading with science and medical experts to save thousands of lives, we continued making progress on the kitchen-table fundamental issues. We created 15,000 auto jobs. We established Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners, putting 167,000 Michiganders who are either 25 and older or those who served on the frontlines of the pandemic on a tuition-free path to higher education and skills training. We are fighting the chip crisis that has impacted the auto industry by helping to open a new chipmaker in Bay City, creating 150 jobs and bringing the supply chain from China to Michigan.
Our efforts are paying off. Our unemployment rate is below the national average and has been on a downward trajectory since May 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, personal income was up 19.1 percent — the fourth-highest nationwide, and our GDP grew by 8.3 percent — the third-highest nationwide and the best in the Midwest in the second quarter. We are a top 10 state for doing business and we have a massive influx of federal funds. That is billions to invest in our families, communities and small businesses.
I recently signed the 2022 state budget that I negotiated in good faith with the legislature, to put Michiganders first and deliver on the kitchen-table fundamental issues.
To grow the middle class, we need to help people get better jobs, earn bigger paychecks, and ensure businesses can find the workers they need to succeed. This budget fully funds Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners to give all 167,000 people enrolled in the program a tuition-free path to higher education or skills training. We are also growing the Going Pro credential program to boost talent, creating a more skilled workforce.
This budget expands low or no-cost childcare to 105,000 more children. This will allow parents who took on childcare duties during the pandemic to get back to work while knowing their children are safe and learning. The budget also gives a one-time $1,000 bonus to childcare workers who worked diligently throughout a pandemic to care for our kids. It also provides resources to refurbish or repair childcare facilities, so kids can flourish in a safe, functional space.
This budget invests $200 million to repair or replace around 100 bridges in serious or critical condition, creating 2,500 jobs along the way. The bridge investment in the budget builds on the $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan, which is fixing state roads and highways right now and supports more than 45,000 jobs. We know that to have a thriving economy, we need to have strong infrastructure. Every Michigander deserves safe, smooth roads and bridges to drive on as they go to work, run errands, drop their kids off, or head up north for a weekend. The budget also bolsters water infrastructure statewide. It includes resources to clean up contaminated sites, tackle toxic PFAs, repair aging dams, and replace lead service lines in all communities.
Finally, the budget invests in our future by making a $500 million deposit into Michigan’s rainy day fund. This is the largest one-time deposit in Michigan history and increases our rainy day fund to $1.4 billion, which is the largest balance we have ever had. This money will help us be prepared for any crisis — public health or economic.
Together, we have made investments to revitalize our economy and invest in our families, communities and small businesses. Now, we have to work together to utilize the billions in federal dollars we have right now to invest in Michiganders. I am ready to work with anyone who is serious about solving the big problems we face. This summer, I spent time in communities across the state, talking to small business owners, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. I listened and learned from their experience and used their input to develop the MI New Economy plan, which I announced at the Mackinac Policy Conference a few weeks ago.
The MI New Economy plan has three main pillars: grow our middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities. The bipartisan budget agreement addresses each of these pillars. This budget will create good-paying jobs, build on our rich manufacturing heritage, invest in schools and childcare, expand access to education and skills training, and revitalize our infrastructure. All these elements are instrumental to our economic growth.
While we celebrate this historic budget, my team is busy working on our next steps forward. I have proposed a $400 million investment into our state and local parks, $200 million to replace lead service lines statewide, a $1.4 billion MI Healthy Communities plan to expand mental health resources and bolster local public health departments, and a $75 million MI Safe Communities framework to reduce crime and protect public safety.
I know that we can work together in good faith, just as we did on the budget, to invest the federal dollars we have into Michigan.
I am proud of the work we’re doing to usher in a new era of prosperity for our state, and I will continue to work with anyone, for everyone, to get things done that make a difference in people’s lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.