TRAVERSE CITY — The Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1764 U.S. 31 in East Bay Township closed — on Tuesday — apparently for good.
A sign on the locked door announces the closure, which appears to be one of many such closures.
Identical signs were posted Tuesday at the chain's locations in Bloomfield, Illinois; Latham, New York; South Attleboro, Massachussetts; and several other cities, according to local newspaper reports.
The Ruby Tuesday chain has shuttered about half its 945 restaurants — many in shopping malls — in the last decade, according to the Hartford Courant newspaper.
It reported Wednesday that a Ruby Tuesday in Connecticut had closed on Tuesday.
As of August 10, Ruby Tuesday had closed 18 locations in 2019, according to an article on website MoneyWise.com, and had closed 51 locations in 2018. The article states that the chain is known for being tight-lipped about closures, and that a sign on the door typically is the only announcement.
The chain's corporate website had listed 20 Michigan locations as of August 15, according to the Detroit Free Press.
As of Wednesday, the website lists just 14. The Traverse City location is not listed.
Locations still listed on the corporate website include Big Rapids, Cadillac, Gaylord and Mt. Pleasant.
Ruby Tuesday was founded in 1972. Ruby Tuesday Inc., based in Maryville, Tennessee, now owns and franchises 486 restaurants in 39 states and 11 international locations. The company on June 4 — a Tuesday — named a new chief marketing officer.
The company's website contact page on Thursday displayed a street address, but no email or phone number. A phone message left Thursday at the company's corporate headquarters was not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.