TRAVERSE CITY — Whether you crave the calm of Kapalua or seek a birdie at Bay Hill, there’s no need to book a far-away flight to play those famous courses.
Golf can be a year-round sport in northern Michigan, thanks to the recent additions of golf simulators at both public and private establishments in Traverse City.
X-Golf of Traverse City is bringing the game to the public year-round with seven simulators in a setting that is part golf and all sports bar.
“I love it, it’s great,” said Steve Conz of Traverse City, playing in a foursome at Kapalua in Hawaii on an overcast Friday in late January. “You can swing your clubs in the middle of winter and have a little competition among friends.”
The Traverse City Golf Center and some area courses have offered opportunities to tee it up on famous links.
As the technology improves, so does the feel.
“It’s pretty close,” said Eric Spencer of Petoskey, who was playing with Conz at X-Golf. “I feel like the iron distances are really accurate. There are a few things that are different if it’s in the rough, out of the sand or putting. But it’s pretty close overall.”
“It’s probably too accurate,” said Traverse City’s Jamie Grace, playing the Monte Cristo Golf and Country Club in Edinburg, Texas, on one of two new indoor simulators at the Traverse City County Club. “It probably tells me too much. It’s awesome and I probably know only 20 percent of what it can do.”
X-Golf is a worldwide franchise. The Traverse City location, 3480 W. South Airport Road, was the ninth in Michigan when it opened on Oct. 25.
“Everything is around (Interstate) 96,” said co-owner Scott Hart. “There’s nothing north of Lansing except for us.”
Bobbie and Scott Hart had a simple reason for bringing X-Golf to Traverse City.
“We’re both avid golfers,” Bobbie Hart said.
“We started looking for any opportunities on how to extend the golf season at that point,” her husband added. “We hated putting our clubs away on Nov. 1.”
Now those factors don’t come into play.
“It doesn’t matter what the weather or the light is out there,” said Scott Hart, who said the temperature inside is in the low 70s. “It’s always perfect golfing weather.”
“It’s so cool to see people walk in with golf clubs in the middle of winter,” Bobbie Hart added.
“Usually when the golf season is over, I wouldn’t be back until the spring or swing my clubs unless I went out of state,” Grace said during his round at the County Club on the final Monday of January.
X-Golf is a proprietary system running on its own software. Participants use an X-Golf ball with sensors and their own clubs. Rental clubs are available for $15.
“Everything on the course is full 3-D mapping,” Scott Hart said. “It does affect the ball. You can ricochet off a tree; you can ricochet off the tee block.”
X-Golf Traverse City expands on the game with a full bar and what Scott Hart called “clubhouse-type food.” X-Golf has eight 65-inch televisions and three 70-inch screens.
X-Golf has been the site of corporate events and looks forward to welcoming bachelor and bachelorette parties.
“Play, train and entertain,” Scott Hart said. “That’s (the X-Golf) motto.”
X-Golf opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. weekdays, 8 p.m. on Sunday and midnight on Friday and Saturday. Simulator rates are $35-55 an hour. Scott Hart said an hour per person is needed for an 18-hole round. Simulator bays are limited to six people maximum.
The private Traverse City Country Club features TrackMan simulators that measure 40 different parameters of the golf swing. Head professional Scott Hebert said the two simulators use dual radars that “track the ball and the club simultaneously.”
Both new simulators have gone over well with golfers.
Hebert said the two simulators at the Country Club opened just before Christmas and tee times booked seven days in advance can be hard to come by, especially from Thursday afternoon to mid-day on Sunday.
Hebert said 25 percent of Country Club members used a simulator last winter when it was housed in a maintenance building.
“We knew there was a demand for it,” Hebert said. “Now half of the golf membership is using it in some form. It’s very hard to get a tee time.”
Scott Hart said the X-Golf simulator has seen usage “gradually increasing every month.”
“We’re encouraging people to book online because otherwise we’re turning people away,” Bobbie Hart said. “On any given day we could be sold out.”
X-Golf is finishing league play on the simulators and has another 10-week session beginning Feb. 17 and running through April 20. Four different leagues with a total of 80 golfers are just wrapping up. Scott Hart said the business is trying to attract sustained women’s and co-ed leagues.
The County Club simulators have two-person leagues all week long and host a Wednesday night ladies event. Hebert said a Date Night event Jan. 31 is planned for couples who each will hit three drives, three chips and three putts for points.
Hebert said the membership invested in the simulators and hopes to see a big return during the outdoor golf season.
“We’re hoping our collective membership handicap goes down because of this,” he said.
