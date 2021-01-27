By From Staff Resorts
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan’s climate offers a number of outdoor recreational activities.
Sometimes these overlap in the spring as skiing lingers on the slopes while golfers hit the course for early season play.
The region was well represented in the list of the 25 best U.S golf and ski resorts article from Golf Pass. According to a release from Boyne Resorts, Golf Pass is “the leading consumer digital golf membership platform powered by NBC Sports Group.”
According to the article at www.golfpass.com, “only 38 of the roughly 800 U.S. golf resorts offer both golf and skiing.” But the article added “the competition to make our top 25 was fierce.”
Making the top 25 from the area were Boyne USA Resorts in Boyne City and Harbor Springs, Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville and Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire.
Boyne Resorts had three of its golf resort properties outside of Michigan on the list: SugarLoaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine; Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana; and Sunday River in Newry, Maine.
“Over the past six decades, Boyne Resorts has evolved into one of the top four-season golf and ski resort companies across North America and to be recognize together with many of our peers is an honor,” Boyne USA Senior Vice President of Golf Operations and Resort Sales Bernie Friedrich said in a release. “It is also a tribute to the vision of our founder, Everett Kircher, who wanted to create a company that could employ people year-round and used golf as the catalyst to make that happen.”
The article said about Boyne USA Resorts: “both the Mountain and Highlands, located about 30 minutes apart in northern Michigan, sport ski runs and golf. With the Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark, Boyne Mountain has an advantage in attracting families in summer and winter.”
The Golf Pass article noted the multiple offerings at Shanty Creek Resorts.
“Shanty Creek is actually three resorts in one with different locations for accommodations, restaurants and other amenities,” the Golf Pass article said. “The Summit and Schuss Mountain courses are both nicely intertwined with the ski mountains of the same name. In summer, golfers favor the other two courses, designed by Palmer (The Legend) and Weiskopf (Cedar River).”
Crystal Mountain’s blending of golf and skiing was also noted.
“The Michigan Women’s Open, held at Crystal Mountain annually, is often decided on Mountain Ridge’s finishing par 5 that tumbles down the ski hill,” the article said. “Beyond the golf, children will love the outdoor pool complex and Michigan’s only alpine slide.”
More northern Michigan resorts were on the honorable mention list. They included the Homestead in Glen Arbor, Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac, Treetops and Otsego Club in Gaylord. Pine Mountain Resort in Iron Mountain also received an honorable mention.
Other resorts on the top 25 list included:
- Minnesota: Giants Ridge, Biwabik
- New Mexico: Angel Fire Resort
- Colorado: The Peaks Resort, Telluride; Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas, Steamboat Springs; Sonnenalp Hotel, Edwards; Keystone Resort; Beaver Creek Resort; Copper Mountain Resort
- Virginia: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen
- West Virginia: Snowshoe Mountain Resort
- New Jersey: Mountain Creek Resort, Vernon
- California: Northstar California Resort, Truckee; Resort at Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley
- Vermont: Stratton Mountain Resort; Stowe; Killington Resort
- Utah: Park City Mountain Resort
- Idaho: Sun Valley Resort
- New Hampshire: Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods
