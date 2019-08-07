TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works is holding a series of informational sessions on the Going Pro Talent Fund.
The Going Pro employee training fund will offer more than $130 million that employers can use to train their workforce. Training funds can be for existing employees, new hires and registered apprentices.
A wide variety of industries are covered by the Going Pro Talent Fund including manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare, hospitality, landscaping and nonprofits.
Prior to the application period, Northwest Michigan Works will hold a series informational sessions throughout the area. According to a release from Networks Northwest, these sessions will better help companies “learn how to create a solid, competitive proposal” in addition to Northwest Michigan Works services that are available.
Informational sessions are scheduled for:
- Aug. 14 from 9-10 a.m. in Petoskey at North Central Michigan College Library Conference Room, 1515 Howard St.
- Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Manistee Chamber of Commerce, 11 Cypress St.
- Aug. 15 from 2-4 p.m. in Benzonia at Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, 2804 Benzie Highway
- Aug. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kalkaska County Library, 247 S. Cedar St.
- Aug. 21 from 3-5 p.m. in Traverse City at Northwest Michigan Works, 1209 S. Garfield Ave.
- Aug. 22 from 9-11 a.m. in Cadillac at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center, 9901 E. 13th St.
Business representatives planning to attend an information session should RSVP at business-services@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 922-6920. The RSVP should contain the name of the business or organization and the location of the session.
More information about Northwest Michigan Works services is available at www.NWMichWorks.org or (800) 442-1074.
