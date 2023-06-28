DEARBORN — Even with the Independence Day holiday falling in the middle of the work week, the Fourth may take on a new meaning this year.
AAA — The Auto Club Group is forecasting more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. The 1,780,215 state travelers would be an increase of 4.5% from the 1,703,247 who made at least one trip in 2022 and 8% more than the 1,646,996 who did so in 2019.
“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel.
“So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”
The record-breaking travel volumes are not limited to Michigan. National records are also expected, according to the AAA forecast.
AAA is predicting 50.7 million people in the United States will make at least one trip of 50 miles from their home, an increase of 2 million from the previous year and slightly above the 49 million in 2019.
Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is seeing an uptick in reservations for the long weekend. She expects that to increase as the weekend nears and extend to July 4.
“We have more reservations on the books this year than we did last year, and we expect to take more bookings over the next few days,” Crystal Mountain Resort Director of Communications Brittney Primeau said in a Monday email. “Typically, we hold our holiday festivities over the weekend, but with the 4th falling on a Tuesday this year, the fun is extended into the first part of the week with a family golf scramble, bike and golf cart parade and Barr Park Party with a DJ, carnival games, treats and more.”
As is typical with holiday travel, nearly 85% will do so by vehicle.
AAA predicts 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations over the 2023 Independence Day weekend, more than 1 million more than in 2022. In Michigan, nearly 1.6 million are forecast to take a road trip, an increase of 3% from 2022’s record-breaking year and 10% more than 2019.
Michigan motorists will find significantly-cheaper gasoline prices over the 2023 Fourth of July holiday. The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.94 a gallon on July 4, 2022. This summer the state average has been below $3.65.
As it does with its holiday travel forecasts, AAA has its best and worst times to travel by car to avoid congestion on the roads. Those times by day include:
- June 29 — Best before noon; worst between 4-6 p.m.
- June 30 — Best before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.; worst between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- July 1 — Best before noon; worst after 1 p.m.
- July 4 — Best before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.; worst between 12-3 p.m.
- July 5 — Best before 2 p.m.; worst between 3-6 p.m.
Minimal traffic impact is expected on July 2-3, according to the release.
While most Americans will hit the road in and around the holiday weekend, air travel is also on the rise. More than 71,000 Michiganders will fly over the holiday weekend, a predicted increase of 8.7% over 2022 and 2.7% over 2019.
National travel estimates are that 4.2 million will fly from June 30 to July 4, 500,000 more than last year and 700,000 more than in 2019.
Cherry Capital Airport predicts an 18% increase in available airplane seats in Traverse City for 2023 compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein said last week that year-to-date numbers through May are 16.4% above 2022. The month of May alone saw a 27.3% jump from the previous year.
“That’s probably in the neighborhood of between $200 to $300 million annual impact,” Klein said for a June 25 Record-Eagle article. “Our annual impact is just over a billion dollars. So when you look at 18% when we’re just over a billion dollars — probably $1.2 billion — would equate to $200 to $300 million.
“That’s a big chunk; it’s a major impact.”
AAA is also predicting 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend in 2023, an increase of 24% over last year. About 109,121 Michiganders are also venturing out this way, almost 25% more than last year.
However holiday travelers arrive in northern Michigan, Traverse City Tourism president Trevor Tkach said the region is ready to roll out the red carpet for the July 4 weekend. The July 1-8 National Cherry Festival is also set to do its part.
“Fourth of July in Traverse City is true Americana,” Tkach said in a text message. “Choreographed fireworks over the water. Cherry pie and Ferris wheels at the National Cherry Festival.
“There’s no better place to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
