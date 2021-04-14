TRAVERSE CITY — With two locations, franchise owner MaryAnne MacIntosh has a presence on the Traverse City coffee scene.
It’s about to get bigger.
A four-location Biggby Coffee franchisee, MacIntosh will bring a third location to 4041 U.S. 31 South later this year. The new location just west of the Chase Bank at Chum’s Corner will be drive-thru only.
“There’s really nothing there, no coffeeshop over there,” MacIntosh said of the decision to open at Chum’s Corner. “When I purchased the two other ones in 2018, I was looking to grow in Traverse City.
“Traverse City has a lot to offer.”
MacIntosh has signed to bring a fourth Biggby Coffee in Traverse City, which will also be drive-thru only.
“It’s going to be the same concept,” said MacIntosh, who has a house in DeWitt and an apartment in Traverse City, the birthplace of her husband, John.
The other Traverse City Biggby Coffee locations are 1535 S. Division St., in Kids Creek Marketplace, and 748 Munson Ave. No. 3, in East Bay Plaza.
MacIntosh also owns Biggby Coffee franchises in Cadillac and Alma. The Cadillac store is located at 1818 N. Mitchell St.
The new Traverse City Biggby location was approved by Blair Township in December, MacIntosh said. She just received a construction quote.
“I’m thinking hopefully by June,” MacIntosh said. “That’s my goal.”
The new Biggby location won’t take very long to be operational for two reasons.
First, the store is just 386 square feet. Second, the building from Bcubed Manufacturing is delivered to the site and “the three pieces and drive-thru awning (are) installed with a high-lift crane, placed on secured to caisson footings in less than four hours,” according to a release from the manufacturer provided by Biggby Coffee.
“It’s a little better on overhead,” MacIntosh said of the drive-thru design. “With COVID and everything, it’s a better concept.”
MacIntosh said the new Biggby Coffee location will operate in three shifts and employ between 20-25 employees, with a mix of full- and part-time.
Allison Bazuin is the district manager for Biggby Coffee. MaryAnne MacIntosh said Ana Reinke is the general manager and her daughter, Amber MacIntosh, is the manager.
MaryAnne MacIntosh said there is an assistant manager at each location.
Whether drive-thru only or not, MaryAnne MacIntosh said the mission at each Biggby Coffee location is the same. Biggby sells coffee, other hot and cold beverages, cookies and bagel sandwiches.
“If they want some great coffee, come to us,” she said.
Biggby Coffee has also been known to do “business drops” of coffee, several of which are displayed on the store’s Facebook page. MacIntosh said Biggby also participates in fundraisers through vouchers as well as sales of coffee and mugs.
The local Biggby Coffee stores recently conducted a fundraiser for Kalkaska High School, MacIntosh reported. Organizations interested in a fundraiser can contact Biggby Coffee Traverse City through its Facebook page or by email at Biggbytc@gmail.com.
“We hope to help the community,” MacIntosh said. “That’s one of the big things in my life.”
Based in East Lansing, Biggby Coffee opened its first store on March 15, 1995. Biggby now has more than 240 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Florida, according to a release from the company.
