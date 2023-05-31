GRAND RAPIDS — That’s some heavy medal.
Full medal results from the 17th Annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Grand Rapids were announced on Friday.
A total of 1,283 medals were awarded to the 1,400 entries in both the commercial and non-commercial competition held May 17-19.
Just 208 of the total medals awarded were gold. GLINTCAP presented 676 silver and 399 bronze medals.
The commercial division had 1,134 entries and awarded 1,054 medals (170 gold, 583 silver, 301 bronze).
There were 266 non-commercial entries and 229 medals (38 gold, 93 silver, 98 bronze).
“We are grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s event,” GLINTCAP Competition Director Eric West said in the release. “I can’t wait to see what GLINTCAP 2024 holds.”
The Best in Class and Producer of the Year awards were announced on May 20.
In the Rosé Cider commercial division, Suttons Bay Ciders finished first with Natalie Rose.
Tandem Ciders of Suttons Bay took second in the same category with Beauty School Dropout.
Bee Well Mead and Cider in Bellaire won the Modern Cider (Sweet) category with North Cider.
Tandem Ciders claimed second place in the Specialty Cider and Perry category with Bee’s Dream and second in Modern Cider (Dry) with Crimson Gold.
In addition to the earlier Best in Class honors, medals from local entries in alphabetical order included:
- Bee Well Mead and Cider: Two silver medals (King’s Cherry – Fruit Cider; Wickson – Heritage Cider Dry) and three bronze (Shire’s Pride – Fruit Cider; Spy vs Citra – Hopped Cider; Whites Harvest – Modern Cider Dry).
- Farm Club in Traverse City: Bronze medal (Reine des Pommes – Traditional Cider Dry).
- Good Bones Ciderhouse in Beulah: Silver medal (Wolf River – Heritage Cider Dry).
- King Orchards in Central Lake: One gold medal (Cherry OG – Fruit Cider), one silver Sweet OG – Modern Cider Sweet), one bronze (Dry OG – Heritage Cider Dry).
- Left Foot Charley in Traverse City: One gold medal (Winesap – Modern Cider Dry), three silver (Cinnamon Girl – Botanical Cider; Kingston Black – Traditional Cider Dry; Otterson – Rosé Cider).
- Starcut Ciders in Elk Rapids: Two gold medals (Octorock – Modern Cider Sweet; Squishy – Fruit Cider), two silver (Pulsar – Modern Cider Dry; Star Parade – Fruit Cider), two bronze (Cidre Colada – Unlimited Cider and Perry; Mosa – Fruit Cider).
- Suttons Bay Ciders: Two bronze medals (Cherry Fest – Fruit Cider; Mosaic – Hopped Cider).
- Tandem Ciders: Two gold medals (Roadhouse – Modern Cider Dry; Strawberry Jam – Fruit Cider), seven silver (Cherry Jam – Fruit Cider; Clear Conscience – Modern Cider Dry; Earnest – Heritage Cider Dry; Farmhouse – Wood Aged Cider; Pomona – Fortified Cider; Pretty Penny – Modern Cider Dry; The Crabster – Heritage Cider Dry), one bronze (Greenman – Modern Cider Sweet).
- Townline Ciderworks in Williamsburg: One gold medal (Spitzenburg – Heritage Cider Dry), one silver (Big John – Wood Aged Cider), one bronze (Giggles – Fruit Cider).
- Two K Farms in Suttons Bay: Three silver medals (Barrel Maker – Wood Aged Cider; Kingston Black – Special Club – Wood Aged Cider; Pommeau – Fortified Cider), one bronze (Macoun – Modern Cider Sweet).
Farm Club, Good Bones and King Orchards were new entries at GLINTCAP, according to the results.
The complete list of commercial GLINTCAP winners is available at https://glintcap.org/results/commercial/medalists/.
Non-commercial winners can be found at https://glintcap.org/results/noncommercial/year/2023-noncommercial-results/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.