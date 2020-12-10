TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City is one of 55 Michigan communities participating in the "Our Town" gift certificate program, designed to both support local businesses and stretch shoppers' budgets.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 11, people who buy a Downtown gift certificate online at www.downtowntc.com will receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $100, while supplies last, according to a release from the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority. The program effectively will double the buyer's money that can be spent at downtown businesses.
Consumers Energy is funding the promotion by providing $500,000 to support shopping in 55 local communities in the Lower Peninsula.
The company is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through various local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, according to an email from Consumers Energy Community Affairs Manager Doug DeYoung.
Other participating communities include Boyne City, Cadillac, Cheboygan, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Gaylord and Mancelona.
DeYoung said the program in Bay City sold 560 gift cards in its first 45 minutes, then soon sold out the available matching funds.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve, and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, said in a release. “We are putting dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
Consumers Energy's Our Town support will be available while gift cards last.
“COVID-19 has obviously taken a toll on small businesses throughout the state of Michigan. Downtown Traverse City is no exception," Katy McCain, director of community development for the Traverse City DDA, said in the release. "That is why we are excited to have the support of Consumers Energy’s #SupportLocalMI initiative."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.