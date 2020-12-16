TRAVERSE CITY — Local shoppers who missed out on last week's “Our Town” gift certificate program will have a second chance beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Traverse City received a second grant from Consumer's Energy, which financed last week's promotion, for another $10,000. The money will be used to match up to $50 per household on purchases of Downtown gift certificates online, while supplies last, according to a release from the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
The promotion will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at downtowntc.com and will run until the matching funds are gone.
Consumers Energy announced the program last week by providing $500,000 to support shopping in 55 local communities in the Lower Peninsula. The "Our Town" program provides holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through various local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, according to an email from Consumers Energy Community Affairs Manager Doug DeYoung.
Other participating communities include Boyne City, Cadillac, Cheboygan, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Gaylord and Mancelona.
