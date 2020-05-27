TRAVERSE CITY — Georgina’s announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant at 236 E. Front St. has closed, but a new eatery with a new name will open at 531 W. Front St.
Little G’s Fusion cuisine is “aiming to open in June,” according to the Facebook page. The Facebook post on May 24 called the new restaurant “the next chapter of my dreams” and “we cannot wait to share more culture and dining experiences with all of you!”
Owner and chef Anthony Craig operated Georgina’s in a small space on Front Street for a few months before moving the restaurant to 236 E. Front in 2014.
Craig previously operated Da Bu-Shi Factory, named for burgers and sushi, at 531 W. Front. It opened in May 2019 and closed several months later.
