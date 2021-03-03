TRAVERSE CITY — The graphic representation of a plant’s life cycle is a circle. Mysterious and often elaborate designs in a field are called crop circles.
A long-time northern Michigan business has come full circle as former customers — Cory and Elise Holman — become owners. The Holmans can expect to have Gordy and Julie Sovereign as customers after a transition period at Garden Goods ends later this year.
The Holmans purchased Garden Goods from the Sovereigns in a deal completed in mid February. The Sovereigns, who started the business at 3510 North U.S.-31 South in 1995, will stay at the store through the middle of 2021, before they become customers in the business — just like Holman was when she would frequent Garden Goods with her mother, Carmen Goodell.
“It’s very full circle,” Elise Holman said. “It’s exciting. This is one of my ‘mom and me’ spots.”
Julie Sovereign said she will continue the Garden Goods circle by exposing the next generation to it, this time on the other side of the counter.
“We absolutely will,” Julie Sovereign said. “We have our first grandkid in Traverse City and we can’t wait to introduce her to gardening and plants.”
Introductions actually aren’t necessary between the new and former owners of Garden Goods.
Julie and Gordy Sovereign entered the world of retail in Traverse City in 1991 with Mapleton Hardware on Old Mission Peninsula. Among their customers were both sets of Cory Holman’s grandparents — Jack and Georgia Holman and Jim and Bev Loomis — as well as one set of Elise Holman’s grandparents, Dave and Barb Goodell.
“They were only about a mile away from where the farm is,” said Cory Holman, who remembers going into the hardware store as a young child.
Those generational links are how the Holmans discovered Garden Goods was for sale.
“We found out about this from some people my dad has known forever.,” Elise Holman said. “Instantly, it was a ‘yes.’ We need to take this on.”
It also fit perfectly with the Holmans. Cory Holman grew up at Cherry Ridge Orchards, which dates back to the late 1850s. Elise Holman worked for five years at Nutrient Ag Solutions and also at Amos Orchards among other farms.
The Holmans for 10 seasons have operated Cory’s Pumpkin Patch at his family farm.
“It was a great opportunity that came up,” Cory Holman said. “Growing things is something we’re both passionate about. It’s something we saw as a good way to expand on our passion for agriculture and help us continue to run our family farm as well.”
“This is a great way to have something happening where we don’t have to rely on the farm,” Elise added. “It fits right in with everything we love, plants and growing plants.”
During the four-plus years the Sovereigns ran Mapleton Hardware, they added a small garden center. Julie Sovereign said their customers often knew more about plants than the owners of the store, but it was a way to increase revenue. She said a rose bush, soil and fertilizer totaled up to a $50 sale, while a replacement screw might be just 19 cents. Plus, the couple quickly learned.
“That hardware store taught us retail, got us in Traverse City and get us established in Traverse City,” Julie Sovereign said.
The Sovereigns bought the former garden center and five acres in 1995, changed the name and watched the business blossom. They added a pair of greenhouses — totaling more than 6,000-square-feet — behind the 3,500-square-foot retail space.
The owners also quickly discovered it was more than they could handle. Michigan Master Gardener Mike King joined the staff in 1997 and Robin Smillie followed shortly after, jumping in to help on a busy spring day and eventually leaving a retail job in the mall for a position as general manager at Garden Goods.
Called the “face of Garden Goods” by the new and current owners, Smillie and King will remain on staff, as will assistant managers Jen Shepard and Melissa Weber.
“Our veteran staff is all coming back,” Cory Holman said. “That’s a huge help for us to keep everything running smooth.”
Julie and Gordy Sovereign are also planning to stay on for a while.
“We’re helping out through the transition,” Julie Sovereign said. “Over 60 percent of our business is in a 6-to-8 week period in the spring. We’ll help out through that busy season and then really begin to taper off by July 1.”
After 26 years running Garden Goods, Julie Soveriegn said it was time for her and Gordy to “see what else is out there for us.” As for their time at Garden Goods, the Sovereigns say their customers and staff made it a success.
“We’re just happy,” Gordy Sovereign said. “It was a great sense of community to the business and we’re leaving the business in a great place. We’re thankful for our employees that have helped the business grow and thankful they are going to stay on and help out the new owners.”
Customers won’t notice a big difference at Garden Goods. The overall emphasis at Garden Goods likely won’t be altered other than product expansions in the years to come.
“We’re not really planning on making any big changes in the foreseeable future,” Cory Holman said. “We have some things we want to do down the road. But for now, it’s been great just the way Gordy and Julie had it, so we’ll keep it going with they way they had it.”
“We have tons and tons of ideas and things we thought about through the purchase process,” Elise Holman added. “But we definitely don’t want to change anything of what it is now. We’re taking the crawl, walk, run philosophy.”
Julie Sovereign said it will be fun to watch the Holmans “take it to the next step” and continue the circle of ownership.
“(Their grandparents) were our customers and now their grandkids are taking over our business,” she said.
