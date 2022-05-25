JACKSON — The city of Gaylord hopes to put Art in the Alley Way on the map and a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation will help accomplish the goal.
Gaylord received $15,000 by finishing second in the Consumers Energy Foundation’s 2022 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition. Michigan communities were competing for $50,000 by “submitting ideas for projects that will help strengthen and grow their communities,” according to a release.
Gaylord intends to use the funding “to address a three-block blighted alleyway and develop Art in the Alley Way to connect the Gaylord Gateway Trailhead to Claude Shannon Park,” according to the release. “Art in the Alley Way will be a year-round social gathering place that supports street art exhibitions complete with murals, a place to highlight local artists’ work, waste receptacles, lighting and benches.”
The city of Big Rapids won $25,000 for first place for the Big Rapids Skatepark Project. In addition to developing the modernized skatepark, developers are also looking to expand public art offerings in the facility.
“We are so grateful to be receiving this funding from the Consumers Energy Foundation Pitch Competition because it allows us to move ahead with phase one developments for the skatepark,” Big Rapids Community Economic Development Specialist Jessie Black said in the release. “As a newly designated Pure Michigan Trail Town, adding a cutting edge skatepark along the city’s Riverwalk trail is great for the local skaters/BMXers and other outdoor enthusiasts coming to visit.”
The city of Hart in Oceana County won $10,000 for third place. The money will go toward The Hart Project, which aims to attract more visitors downtown by installing 25 murals by 2025, including a 20-foot sculpture of a man holding a huge heart.
A panel of judges chose the three winning projects May 18 after officials from the 10 finalists made presentations at the 2022 Small Town and Rural Development Conference. Communities with a population of up to 10,000 were eligible.
“Consumers Energy recognizes that Michigan’s small and rural towns may not have the same access as larger cities to resources to support projects in their communities,” Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister said in the release. “That is why we are so proud to celebrate the big ideas from our small towns and champion the Put Your Town on the Map contest. These winning projects will help transform and grow their communities, and we look forward to celebrating with them once the projects are complete.”
The Put Your Town on the Map competition began in 2019.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy. The Foundation, Consumers, its employees and retirees contributed more than $17.5 million to Michigan nonprofits in 2021.
