DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan jumped significantly for the second straight week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 23 cents from last week to $4.17 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The increase comes on the heels of a 13 cent average increase on Sept. 25.
The two double-digit increases came two months of weekly declines.
The average price of $4.17 a gallon is 33 cents more than this time in September. The average price of gasoline in the state in October 2021 was $3.21.
The second consecutive weekly increase means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The average fill-up price is about $11 higher than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
On the local front, Traverse City continued to post the least expensive gasoline rate in the state at $4.03 a gallon. Rounding out the state’s three least expensive gas price averages were Benton Harbor ($4.13) and Grand Rapids ($4.14).
The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($4.26), metro Detroit ($4.20) and Ann Arbor ($4.17).
“Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week.”
Gasoline demand increased nationally from 8.32 million to 8.83 million barrels a day, according to the release, which cited new data from the Energy Information Administration.
Total domestic gasoline stocks also decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased the price of crude oil $3.65 to $82.15 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the AAA release.
The increase in crude oil prices was blamed on market concerns about the supply.
About 11% of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was shuttered last week to prevent damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
Some of that production has resumed, but only at an additional 2%.
There are also reports that “the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies – including Russia – known as OPEC+ intend to announce collective oil production cuts at their next meeting on Oct. 5,” according to the release.
Total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 200,000 barrels to 430.6 million barrels, according to the EIA data cited in the AAA release.
This higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average, but at a slower rate than in Michigan.
The national average increased 9 cents to $3.80 a gallon on Sunday.
The U.S. average for gasoline was $3.81 at this time last month and $3.19 at this time in October 2021.
As it does in its weekly release, AAA — The Auto Club Group offered some money-saving tips to save on gasoline. Tips included:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in a fuel-saving awards program.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
