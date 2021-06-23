DEARBORN — A week after a 15-cent gasoline price increase in Michigan, motorists saw a slight decrease at the pump according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of gallon of unleaded gasoline was $3.13 last week, according to the weekly report released at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The average price in the state was down 4 cents compared to the week before. That was after a 15 cent increase reported on June 14.
The average of $3.13 is 19 cents more than at this time in May and $1.02 more than in June 2020.
Michigan motorists pay an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The price for a fill-up is about $8 more than January 2020.
While the slight decrease was welcome news, AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said another increase could be coming in early July.
“Michigan motorists were finally able to see some stability at the pump after double-digit increases,” Woodland said in the release. “Despite the slight decrease, if crude oil prices continue to rise, drivers could see higher gas prices heading into Independence Day.”
The least expensive gasoline prices in Michigan were found in Traverse City ($3.06). Benton Harbor ($3.08) and Lansing ($3.10) rounded out the bottom three.
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were found in metro Detroit ($3.18), Ann Arbor ($3.16) and Marquette ($3.14).
The national average dropped 1 cent to $3.07 on Sunday.
The national average is 3 cents more than this time in May and nearly $1 more than the $2.12 recorded in June 2020.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com. Motorists can also download AAA’s free mobile app.
