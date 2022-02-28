DEARBORN — A surge in crude oil prices and a disruption of a tight global supply following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine pushed gasoline prices in Michigan to 2022 record highs.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded climbed to $3.55 on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club. The statewide average climbed 18 cents from a week ago to set the new 2022-high.
The $3.55 state average is 33 cents more than this time in January and 79 cents more than the $2.76 a gallon average in February 2021.
The increase in prices mean Michigan motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $2 more than when gasoline prices were at their highest in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 barrels to 246.5 million barrels, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand increased slightly during the same stretch, climbing from 8.57 million barrels per day to 8.66 million barrels per day, according to the EIA data.
This increase in demand alongside the reduction in total supply — coupled with increasing crude oil prices — are contributing to price increases at the pump, according to the release.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased 71 cents to $92.81 a barrel. This was after the price of crude oil topped the $100 a barrel mark earlier in the week.
"Surging oil prices have put upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to the highest prices since September 2014," AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies," the release said. "Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.5 million (barrels) to 416 million (barrels). The current stock level is approximately 10 percent lower than mid-February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices."
The least expensive gasoline price average in Michigan was found in Traverse City ($3.54). Metro Detroit also averaged $3.54 a gallon while Ann Arbor was at $3.56.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in Saginaw ($3.58), Lansing ($3.58) and Benton Harbor ($3.57).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.60. The national average was up 7 cents from last week and 25 cents from this time in January. The national average in February 2021 was $2.71.
Daily state and national gas price averages from AAA can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
