DEARBORN — Rising crude oil prices caused gasoline prices in Michigan to skyrocket last week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 42 cents in a week to set a new 2022-high of $3.97 a gallon on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The state average is 60 cents more than at this time in February and $1.25 more than the $2.72 recorded in March 2021.
The increase means Michigan motorists pay an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $8 more than when gasoline prices previously peaked in November 2021.
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices by $7.19 to $110.60 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. This is the “highest settlement price since May 2011,” according to the release.
The surge in crude prices continues as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia “continues to bring uncertainty to the market,” according to the release.
To help counter rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency is coordinating a release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, which includes the United States. Half of the release is expected to come from the U.S., but the volume doesn’t compare to the approximately 5 million barrels of crude oil exported daily from Russia, which represents 12 percent of global trade, according to the IEA.
The market continued to soar through the week with WTI rising $8.01 a barrel for crude oil on Friday to settle at $115.68 a barrel.
The Energy Information Association also reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.6 million barrels to 413.4 million barrels. This current stock level is about 15 percent lower than it was in February 2021.
“Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”
The EIA reported total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 246 million. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.66 million to 8.74 million barrels per day, which also contributed to higher pump prices, according to the release.
While the average gas price increase in a week was significant, the least expensive state prices were found in Traverse City ($3.86). Grand Rapids ($3.93) and Ann Arbor ($3.94) also made the least expensive list while the most expensive averages in Michigan were found in Marquette ($4.07), metro Detroit ($4.00) and Benton Harbor ($4.00).
The national gas price average jumped 41 cents in a week to $4.01 on Sunday. The average price at this time last month was $3.44 while at this time in March 2021 it was $2.76.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
