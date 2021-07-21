From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan last week jumped to a new yearly high of $3.27 per gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded increased 9 cents last week. The average rate of $3.27 is 13 cents more than this time in June and $1.06 more than this time in 2020.
The increases mean Michigan motorists pay an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That increase is about $10 more than when prices were at their highest in January 2020.
National gasoline demand increased to 10.04 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration weekly report. A decrease in demand plus an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks should slow prices at the pump. But consumer prices should remain elevated with high oil prices, according to the release.
“Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season.”
The least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan were found in Traverse City and Benton Harbor, both reporting in at $3.23 a gallon. Ann Arbor was at $3.26.
The most expensive average gas prices in Michigan were reported in metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.29) and Flint ($3.28).
The national average on Sunday was $3.17, according to the release. The average rate was 3 cents more than last week and 10 cents more than this time in June. The national average in July 2020 was $2.20. Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com.
