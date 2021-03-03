DEARBORN — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded rose 12 cents from a week ago in Michigan, according to the weekly report from AAA-The Auto Club Group.
State drivers are paying an average of $2.76 per gallon for regular unleaded, the report found. It is the highest price since September 2019.
The average price is 35 cents more than this time last month and 36 cents over the same time in 2020.
The national average increase is blamed on the increase of crude prices. According to the release, gas prices have also risen because of longer-than-expected refinery outages due to the winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast.
“Michigan drivers have seen gas prices steadily increase over the past few weeks due to rising crude oil prices,” AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “With Midwest refineries beginning the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline and the Gulf Coast refinery outages still having an impact, motorists could continue to see higher pump prices through the week.”
According to the release, Traverse City continues to have the least expensive gas price averages at $2.56 a gallon. Traverse City is significantly lower than the next two least expensive averages, metro Detroit ($2.75) and Marquette ($2.76).
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were found in Saginaw ($2.78), Grand Rapids ($2.77) and Lansing ($2.77).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.