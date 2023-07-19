DEARBORN — A 7-cent decrease in gasoline prices in the first full week of July was erased in the second.
Gasoline prices increased 9 cents a gallon to $3.56 on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The new state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is 4 cents lower than this time in June and $1.09 below the $4.65 at this time in July 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $25 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Ann Arbor ($3.62), metro Detroit ($3.59) and Jackson ($3.57). The state’s least expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($3.50), Grand Rapids ($3.52) and Flint ($3.53).
“Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded matched the Michigan average of $3.56.
The national average was up only 2 cents from the previous week, but down 2 cents from the previous month.
Gasoline demand decreased significantly last week, falling from 9.6 million to 8.76 million barrels per day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the AAA release. Total domestic gasoline stocks remained flat at 219.5 million barrels.
While a lower gas demand typically pushes pump prices lower, rising oil prices led to the increase, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil by 92 cents a barrel to $75.75 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session.
The rise of oil prices was blamed on “rising market optimism that fewer interest rate hikes may be on the horizon,” according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The EIA also reported total domestic commercial crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels to 458.1 million.
“ ... the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index report ... saw a smaller-than-expected increase in June,” the release said. “Before the release of the CPI report, the market had been concerned that more interest rate increases could tip the economy into a recession. If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.”
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
