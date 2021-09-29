DEARBORN — Coming off a 6 cent decrease, Michigan’s average gasoline prices took a jump in the opposite direction this week.
Michigan motorists paid an average of $3.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group released early Monday morning.
The average price increased 8 cents compared to last week and 9 cents more than this time in August. The $3.24 average is $1.07 more than this time in September 2020.
Motorists pay an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up cost is about $10 higher than it was in January 2020, according to the release.
An increase in crude oil prices is the cause of higher pump prices, according to the release. West Texas Intermediate increased $1.07 to $73.30 a barrel at the close of trading on Thursday.
“With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
The U.S. Energy Administration’s weekly report showed total domestic crude inventories were 414 million barrels per day, a decrease of 3.4 million. Crude oil prices also increased after the Federal Reserve “signaled it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end its bond-purchase program that has supported the economy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.
The most expensive Michigan gas prices were reported in Ann Arbor ($3.28), metro Detroit ($3.27) and Lansing ($3.24). The least expensive state gas price averages were found in Benton Harbor ($3.18), Marquette ($3.22) and Flint ($3.22).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.19, unchanged from last week. The national average was $3.15 at this time in August and $2.19 at this time in September 2020.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.