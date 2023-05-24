DEARBORN — The final Sunday before the Memorial Day weekend saw a significant increase in Michigan gasoline prices.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.57 — a 23-cent increase from the previous week — according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The state average was 8 cents below this time in April and $1 below the same time period in May 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying about $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $25 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City continues to post the most expensive gas price average in the state at $3.65 a gallon. Jackson ($3.64) and Lansing ($3.61) had the other most expensive averages in Michigan.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were in metro Detroit ($3.51), Benton Harbor ($3.54) and Saginaw ($3.59).
Michigan motorists are seeing a sharp spike in gas prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the AAA — The Auto Club release said. Despite the recent hike in pump prices, the state average of $4.60 a gallon holiday travelers paid in 2022 will likely not be challenged in 2023.
The United States gas price average rose a penny last week to $3.54 a gallon. The national average is down 14 cents from this time in April and down more than a dollar from the $4.59 average in March 2022.
Gasoline demand declined from 9.30 to 8.91 million barrels a day last week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels to 218.3 million.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of oil by $1.97 to $72.83 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. Total domestic crude oil inventories rose 5 million barrels to 467.6 million, according to the release.
“Oil prices rose amid growing market optimism that global energy demand is rebounding, particularly since China is recovering faster than originally expected following the lifting of its COVID restrictions,” the AAA release said.
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.