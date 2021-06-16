DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan took a big jump from last week, surpassing the national average in the process.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan rose to $3.17, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The state average spiked 15 cents from last week and is 9 cents higher than the national average of $3.08.
The average of $3.17 is the highest price Michigan motorists have paid at the pump since October 2014. This price is 22 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time in 2020, the report said.
An average 15-gallon fill-up costs motorists an average of $47. That is about $8 more than January 2020.
“Higher crude oil prices coupled with tightening gas supplies in the Midwest helped push the Michigan state average to the highest since October of 2014,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. “If domestic crude prices remain high, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.”
The weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group lists cities with the three highest and lowest gasoline average prices.
The least expensive gasoline prices were found in Benton Harbor, where the $3.12 average was 1 cent cheaper than Traverse City. Marquette was third with a $3.14 average.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in metro Detroit ($3.19), Flint ($3.18) and Ann Arbor ($3.18).
The national average was $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The average was 3 cents higher than this time a week ago and 5 cents above this time in May.
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at www.gasprices.aaa.com. AAA also offers a free mobile app.
