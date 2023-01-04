DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices opened 2023 elevated, a trend for a large part of 2022.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan was up 21 cents on Jan. 1 as compared to the previous week. The weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group on Tuesday found the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.20 a gallon.
The average on the first day of 2023 was 29 cents less than at this time in December 2022, but 10 cents more than it was on Jan. 1, 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $30 less than it was when 2022 gasoline prices peaked in June.
“Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices.”
Traverse City, which spent the last several week’s among the most expensive gasoline prices in Michigan, was on the other end of the ledger on Sunday. TC’s average of $3.18 trailed only Benton Harbor ($3.15) and Jackson ($3.17) as the three least expensive gas price averages in the state.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.21), Saginaw ($3.21) and Ann Arbor ($3.20).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.22, a 12-cent increase from the previous week. The U.S. average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.45 at this time last month and was $3.29 on Jan. 1, 2022.
As it does every week, AAA offered some tips to save on gasoline including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge more for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in a savings program.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
