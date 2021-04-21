DEARBORN — After a year of ups and downs at the pump, gasoline prices in Michigan were unchanged.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to Monday morning’s release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price at the pump was the same as last week.

The $2.79 average price is down a penny from this time last month. The weekly average is $1.32 more than this time last year, according to the release. The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in Traverse City ($2.67). Grand Rapids ($2.73) and Benton Harbor ($2.74).

had the next two lowest gasoline price averages.

The most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($2.88), Saginaw ($2.83) and Ann Arbor ($2.81).

Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or can be found by downloading the AAA free mobile app.

