DEARBORN — After a year of ups and downs at the pump, gasoline prices in Michigan were unchanged.
Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to Monday morning’s release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price at the pump was the same as last week.
The $2.79 average price is down a penny from this time last month. The weekly average is $1.32 more than this time last year, according to the release. The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in Traverse City ($2.67). Grand Rapids ($2.73) and Benton Harbor ($2.74).
had the next two lowest gasoline price averages.
The most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($2.88), Saginaw ($2.83) and Ann Arbor ($2.81).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or can be found by downloading the AAA free mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.