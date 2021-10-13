DEARBORN — Michigan set a new record for gasoline prices, and not in a good way.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increased 12 cents to a new 2021-high of $3.33 a gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price of $3.33 is 14 cents more than this time in September and $1.20 more than October 2020.
The increase means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a 15-gallon fill-up.
Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from when prices were their highest last January.
High crude oil prices are blamed for the 12 cent average price increase. At the close of Thursday's trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices increased 87 cents to $78.30 a barrel.
The crude oil price increase came "after the U.S. Department of Energy dispelled speculation that the Biden Administration would sell crude oil held in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve," according to the release from AAA. "The move could have put more crude into the domestic market, but it is unlikely to have had a sustained downward impact on oil prices."
The crude oil hike likely also was blamed on OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies) not moving forward with a deal to produce 800,000 barrels per day in November.
"OPEC+ decided to keep its 400,000 (barrels per day) planned production increase intact for now," according to the AAA release.
"Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices," AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”
The most expensive average gasoline prices in Michigan were reported in Lansing ($3.39), Saginaw ($3.38) and Grand Rapids ($3.37). The least expensive gasoline price averages were found in Ann Arbor ($3.26), metro Detroit ($3.29) and Benton Harbor ($3.34).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.27, according to the AAA release. The national average is 7 cents more than this time last week and 9 cents more than this time in September. A year ago the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.19.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
