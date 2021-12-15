TRAVERSE CITY — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 6 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers now are paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 22 cents less than this time last month — but still $1.18 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.
A mostly strong first full week of December for oil futures appears to have brought temporary stability to the marketplace. Some upward pressure comes via news that Mexico might not have as much oil to export in 2022, but downward worries persist as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, particularly in Europe.
“Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump due to lower crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “While crude oil prices increased slightly last week, there are still concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and tighter travel restrictions.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.29 per gallon. This price is 2 cents less than last week’s average and $1.26 more than this same time last year.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages are in Marquette ($3.38), Traverse City ($3.32), Ann Arbor ($3.29). The least expensive gas price averages are in Grand Rapids ($3.04), Benton Harbor ($3.07), Lansing ($3.08).
Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
The national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline on Sunday was $3.33. A year ago it was $2.16.
