DEARBORN — Michigan motorists paid an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Sunday.
The average price is 6 cents less than a week ago, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price of $3.19 is the same as it was in July 2021, but $1.01 higher than the average paid in August 2020.
Motorists pay an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $8 more than recorded in January 2020.
The Energy Information Administration's weekly report said gasoline demand decreased last week, from 9.43 million barrels per day to 9.33 million. The demand decrease helped total gasoline stocks increase.
Crude oil prices also dropped last week "due to market concerns that crude demand will decline due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe," according to the release. The crude oil price decrease happened despite EIA’s report showing total domestic crude stocks decreased.
"If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices may continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend," AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
The most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan were in metro Detroit ($3.31), Ann Arbor ($3.26) and Marquette ($3.24). The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Benton Harbor ($3.05), Lansing ($3.06) and Grand Rapids ($3.08).
The national average of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.16. That figure marked a 2 cent decline from a week ago and is unchanged from a month ago.
The national average in August 2020 was $2.19.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
