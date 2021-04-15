From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan gas prices dropped compared to last week and last month.
But the average price of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded is $1.25 more than this time in 2020, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price is down 5 cents from last week and 3 cents from this time in March.
Motorists paid an average of $42 for a full 15-gallon tank. The total cost is $3 more from when gasoline prices peaked in January 2020.
“Michigan motorists are seeing pump prices drop slightly after a double digit spike,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. “While prices are declining, the Michigan state average is still $1.25 higher than this time last year, when the pandemic sent gas demand tumbling. When compared to prior years, the current gas price average is 7 cents less than this same time in 2019.”
As it has for much of the year, the lowest average gas price in Michigan was in Traverse City ($2.70). Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor has the next lowest prices, both posting an average price of $2.73.
Marquette had the most expensive gas price average at $2.88. Ann Arbor and metro Detroit averaged $2.82.
Daily average gas prices are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.