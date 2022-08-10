DEARBORN — Gasoline prices continued to decline in Michigan and across the country, though Traverse City remained the most expensive area in the state at $4.41 a gallon.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.04 on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $4.04 price was a 20 cent decline from a week ago and 85 cents less than this time in July.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $3.30 in August 2021.
Even with the decline, Michigan motorists paid an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon fill-up. That is about $9 more than when pump prices previously peaked in November 2021.
Gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.25 million barrels per day to 8.54 million, according to Energy Information Administration data. The rate is 1.24 million barrels per day lower than it was in August 2021 and comparable to the end of July 2020, “when COVID-19 restrictions were in place and fewer drivers hit the road,” according to the release.
Total domestic gasoline stocks also increased slightly, climbing by 200,000 barrels to 225.3 million, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of a barrel of crude oil by $3.76 to $90.66 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. The decline in crude prices was because “market concerns about weakening demand persisted after the EIA reported that total domestic crude inventory increased by 4.5 million (barrels) to 426.6 million (barrels),” according to the release. “The sharp inventory increase during the usually high-demand summer driving season signals low demand could continue pushing prices lower.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) also announced a boost in crude production by 100,000 barrels in September. The slight increase is not expected to have a significant impact on prices at the pump, especially if demand continues to decline, the release said.
“Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump, with some areas seeing prices below $4 a gallon,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.”
Traverse City remains among the most expensive gasoline price averages in the Michigan, topping the list on Sunday with an average of $4.41 a gallon. Marquette ($4.36) and Ann Arbor ($4.19) rounded out the three most expensive averages in the state.
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Flint ($3.95), Grand Rapids ($3.98) and metro Detroit ($4.01).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.07, a 15 cent decrease from the week prior. The United States average was $4.75 in July and $3.19 in August 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.