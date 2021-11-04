TRAVERSE CITY — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 2 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers now are paying an average of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 5 cents more than this time last month and $1.22 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.
A drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.
“Despite a slight decline in the Michigan state average, if crude oil prices continue to stay above $80 a barrel, pump prices will likely stay elevated,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.32 per gallon. This price is the same as last week’s average and $1.25 more than this same time last year.
The state’s most expensive gas price averages were in Marquette ($3.36), Metro Detroit ($3.32) and Traverse City ($3.28).
The least expensive gas price averages were in Grand Rapids ($3.21), Jackson ($3.21) and Flint ($3.23)
Every day, AAA surveys up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan, based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
