DEARBORN — Michigan's gasoline prices closed out the month of April with another weekly decline.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on April 30 was $3.49, a 13-cent decrease from the week prior, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average is 3 cents below where it was at the end of March and 53 cents below the $4.02 average on the final day of April 2022.
The new state average means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up price is about $26 below where it was when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City had the state's most expensive gas-price average at $3.71. Also on the list of most expensive were Marquette ($3.65) and Ann Arbor ($3.55). Michigan's least expensive gas-price averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.46), Flint ($3.46) and metro Detroit ($3.48).
"As we enter the month of May, Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices of the past 4 weeks," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit."
Gas demand increased significantly last week, rising from 8.52 million to 9.51 million barrels per day, the release states, citing Energy Information Administration data.
"The spike in demand surprised market observers, but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April," the release states.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million to 221.1 million barrels. Increased demand and a decline in stocks would typically push pump prices higher, but fluctuating oil prices resulted in the overall decline.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $2.77 to $74.30 a barrel at the close of Wednesday's trading session.
"Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that low consumer confidence could contribute to a recession this year," the release states. "If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline."
The U.S. average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.61 on Sunday, a 6-cent decrease from the previous week. The national gasoline average was $3.49 a month ago and $4.18 on the final day of April 2022.
Daily state and national gas-price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.