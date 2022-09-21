DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan are down 4 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 13 cents less than this time last month but still 65 cents more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $6 from 2021’s highest price last November.
The most expensive prices in Michigan are in Metro Detroit ($3.91), Ann Arbor ($3.88) and Traverse City ($3.86). The cheapest are in Grand Rapids ($3.68), Benton Harbor ($3.70) and Lansing ($3.72).
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.73 million b/d to 8.49 million b/d. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks declined by 1.8 million bbl to 213 million bbl. Although gasoline demand has decreased, fluctuating oil prices have led to smaller pump price decreases. If oil prices continue to rise, the national average will likely reverse as pump prices increase.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.17 to settle at $88.48. Although crude prices increased due to a weakening dollar, prices decreased earlier in the week after the Consumer Price Index showed that inflation remains stronger than expected.
This sparked market fears that the Federal Reserve could take more drastic measures that could lead to a recession, which would likely lead to a drop in crude demand and prices. EIA’s latest weekly report also showed that total commercial crude inventories increased by 2.4 million bbl to 429.6 million bbl.
“After some price fluctuations, Michigan motorists are beginning to see prices drop once again,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand continues to fall, alongside lower crude prices, then gas prices will likely continue to decline.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased.
Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.91 per gallon, about 3 cents less than last week’s average but still 65 cents more than this same time last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.