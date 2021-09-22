TRAVERSE CITY — Gas prices in Michigan are down 2 cents compared to last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.16 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month, but still $1.10 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline last week increased two cents to $3.19, tying early August peaks and matching a 7-year-high. Much of the rise was due to impacts from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas on oil and refinery production. Approximately 30% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shuttered, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
Reduced crude production combined with gradual refinery restarts has led to a drop in the percent of crude utilization nationwide by just over 9% to 82.1%, according to the most recent weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, total domestic stocks took another step back by 2 million bbl to 218 million bbl.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI closed at $72.61. Prices increased last week due to the market reacting to impacts from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. The price per barrel hit a high of $72, a level not seen since July. Industry reports show that Hurricane Ida has reduced crude supplies by about 30 million bbl, causing a month-to-month reduction of the global supply of 540,000 b/d. Domestically, tightened crude supplies will likely be offset by less gas demand after Labor Day, which decreased from 9.61 million b/d to 8.89 million b/d in EIA’s new weekly report.
“Despite decreased demand after Labor Day, the impact of the hurricanes and the latest crude price increases could help pump prices remain above $3 a gallon in the weeks ahead,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price dropped slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.26 per gallon. This price is 1 cent less than last week’s average and $1.13 more than this same time last year.
The most expensive gas price averages were in Metro Detroit ($3.26), Ann Arbor ($3.25) and Marquette ($3.22).
The least expensive gas price averages were in Grand Rapids ($3.04), Saginaw ($3.06) and Lansing ($3.09).
