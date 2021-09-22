FILE - In this May 9, 2021, file photo prices are illuminated above the levers for the different grades of gasoline available at a pump at an Exxon station in Littleton, Colo. Congressional Democrats are calling top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants to testify at a House hearing as lawmakers investigate what they say is a long-running, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.