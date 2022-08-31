DEARBORN — Two trends in Michigan gasoline prices held true again this week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded continued to decline statewide, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan motorists saw average prices at the pump decline 8 cents from last week to $3.83 a gallon, the 10th straight weekly decline.
For a lot of those 10 weeks, Traverse City has posted the highest gasoline price averages in the state. That trend also continued as Traverse City area motorists paid an average of $4.01.
The $3.83 statewide average is 49 cents less than at this time in July, but 69 cents more than the $3.14 average from August 2021.
With the 10 weeks of decreases, Michigan motorists are still paying an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up price is about $6 more than it was during the previous surge in November 2021.
Even with the declines, Michigan motorists are expected to pay the highest prices in a decade during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“Michigan gas prices have continued to decrease for 10 weeks in a row,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite these declines, Michigan motorists are still expected to see the highest Labor Day gas prices since 2012.”
Traverse City edged Ann Arbor ($4.00) for most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan by a penny. Metro Detroit was third at $3.94. The state’s least expensive gasoline price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.67), Saginaw ($3.69) and Flint ($3.69).
The United States average on Sunday was slightly higher than Michigan, coming in at $3.85 a gallon. The national average is down 5 cents from the week before, according to the release. The national average was $4.28 a gallon last month and $3.15 at this time in August 2021.
As it does most weeks, AAA provided some tips for motorists to save at the pump. Tips included:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop for the best gas prices in the region.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from the vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in a savings program, usually through a major company.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
