From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices posted its second straight 20-cent weekly decline.
But for the second straight week, Traverse City posted the state’s most expensive gasoline price averages.
Gas prices in Michigan dropped 20 cents on Sunday to $3.24 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The state average is 85 cents less than at this time a month ago, but 4 cents more than at this time in December 2021. Michigan’s 2021 low for gasoline was $2.17 on Jan. 10 while the high was $3.43 on Nov. 7.
With the decrease in gasoline averages, Michigan motorists are paying about $48 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
The fill-up price is about $3 less than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Traverse City posted the state’s most expensive gas price average, according to the AAA release. TC’s price of $3.53 was well ahead of both Jackson ($3.44) and Grand Rapids ($3.43).
Michigan’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.10), Lansing ($3.16) and Flint ($3.21).
“Michigan motorists have seen gas prices steadily decline for the past five weeks with some metro areas seeing prices even lower than this time last year,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week.”
Gasoline demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels per day, which is about 605,000 barrels per day lower than the rate in December 2021, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $2.24 to $72.01 at the close of Wednesday’s trading session.
“Crude prices softened last week due to a stronger dollar,” the release said. “Additionally, crude prices were pushed down after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell 5.2 million (barrels), a lower amount than the market expected.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.28, a 13 cent decrease from the previous week.
The national average at this time in November was $3.79 and a year ago was $3.33.
The 2021 high for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.42 on Nov. 5.
The 2021 low was $2.25 on Jan. 1.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
