DEARBORN — Gasoline prices continued to rise in 2023.
Michigan motorists paid an average of $3.32 a gallon for regular unleaded on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.32 price represents a 13 cent increase from the previous week.
The new average price is a penny more than it was at this time last month and 14 cents more than the average in January 2022.
With the increase, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $29 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
Traverse City continued to be among the three least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan. Marquette topped the list at $3.28 followed by Traverse City ($3.30) and Benton Harbor ($3.31). The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Lansing ($3.34), Grand Rapids ($3.34) and Ann Arbor ($3.33).
“Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices as we move further into the new year,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase.”
Gasoline demand rose from 8.71 to 9.33 million barrels per day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the release said. The current demand rate is 400,000 barrels a day lower than it was at the end of 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.1 million barrels to 223 million barrels.This tighter supply and higher demand are pushing gasoline pump prices higher.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil $4.09 a barrel to $72.84 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, the release said.
The decline in crude oil prices came “amid ongoing global economic concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases in China,” according to the release. “If oil demand drops, as the economy falters, crude prices will likely follow suit.”
The national gas price average also increased last week, climbing 7 cents to $3.28 a gallon.
The U.S. average at this time last month was $3.33 and was $3.30 at this time in January 2022.
Daily local, state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.