DEARBORN — Michigan’s up-and-down gas prices finished up last week, with the price of a gallon of unleaded costing $2.84.
The average price in the state is 13 cents more than last week, according to the weekly report from AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price of $2.84 is 11 cents more than this time last month and $1.21 more than this time in 2020.
Michigan gas prices reached a post-2019 high last week, hitting $2.85 a gallon on Thursday.
For the week ending March 26, Midwest gasoline inventories were at their lowest levels since December 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration.
“Tightening supplies helped Michigan drivers see a spike in pump prices last week,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. “After hitting a new 2019-high on Thursday, Michigan gas prices have slowly declined over the past few days.”
After dropping one spot, Traverse City regained its position as the cheapest average price for a gallon of unleaded at $2.78. Benton Harbor ($2.80) and Grand Rapids ($2.83) reported the other least expensive gas price averages. Marquette has the most expensive gas price average in the state at $2.90. Jackson ($2.88) and Saginaw ($2.85) rounded out the survey.
