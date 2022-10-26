From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices took another turn toward $4 a gallon.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.05, a according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan’s average price per gallon was down 16 cents from the week prior.
Despite the second straight weekly decrease, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was still 17 cents more than at this time in September. The average price in October 2021 was $3.29, a 76 cent increase.
The new average means Michigan motorists are paying $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $9 more than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Traverse City continues to post the three least expensive gas price averages in Michigan. Traverse City’s average of $3.96 ranked second between metro Detroit ($3.92) and Ann Arbor ($4.07).
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were found in Marquette ($4.24), Jackson ($4.22) and Saginaw ($4.18).
“Michigan motorists continue to see pump prices decline with some metro areas across the state seeing averages below $4 a gallon,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices continue to come down.”
Gasoline demand increased and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
But
both of these were slight.
Gasoline demand increased from 8.28 million to 8.68 million barrels per day, according to the EIA data. Total domestic gasoline stocks went from 209.5 million to 209.4 million barrels.
Even with the increase in demand, it was still about 1 million barrels below where it was in mid-October 2021, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil 43 cents to $85.98 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, according to the release.
“Although crude prices increased after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories dropped by 1.7 million (barrels) to 437.4 million (barrels), the price of oil declined earlier last week due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased,” the release said. “If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices.”
The national gasoline price average continues to be far behind Michigan, according to the AAA — The Auto Club Group release.
U.S. motorists were paying an average of $3.80 a gallon, a 9 cent decrease from the week prior. The national gas price average at this time in September was $3.69. A year ago the national average was $3.38.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
