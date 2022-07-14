DEARBORN — Gasoline prices continued to be a ‘good news, bad news’ situation depending on the timing.
Michigan’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined for a fourth straight week, finishing at $4.81 Sunday according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The decline is 14 cents over the past week. While the $4.81 a gallon price is 41 cents less than time time in June, it is up $1.63 from the $3.18 average in July 2021.
Motorists pay an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline with the new price. That’s an increase of about $21 from November 2021.
Falling crude oil prices is the biggest reason behind the decrease, according to the AAA report.
Gasoline demand actually increased from 8.92 million to 9.41 million barrels a day prior to the July 4 holiday. During the same period, total domestic gas stocks decreased by 2.5 million barrels and “these supply/demand trends (normally) would put upward pressure on pump prices,” according to the release.
But West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil 98 cents to $98.53 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to a release. “Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concerns regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation,” the release said. “A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit.”
The EIA also reported total domestic crude stocks increased by 8.2 million barrels to 423.8 million last week, nearly 22 million barrels lower than the storage level in 2021.
“Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices.”
Traverse City continued to post one of the three least expensive gas price averages in the state, according to the AAA report. Traverse City’s average of $4.76 a gallon was just behind Benton Harbor ($4.67) and Grand Rapids ($4.71).
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($5.00), Ann Arbor ($4.94) and metro Detroit ($4.88).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.68, a 13 cent decrease from the week before. The national average at this time in June was $4.99. A year ago the national average was $3.14.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
