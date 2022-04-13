TRAVERSE CITY — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 9 cents compared to last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan drivers now are paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 31 cents less than this time last month but $1.16 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.
Crude prices decreased last week after it was revealed that total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.5 million bbl to 412.4 million bbl, approximately 17 percent lower than the beginning of April 2021. Crude prices faced more downward pressure after the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 31 member countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and Canada, announced plans to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles.
The amount includes a previously announced 60 million barrels of oil from the U.S. It would be the second coordinated release in just over a month in response to spiking oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.99 per gallon. That’s 11 cents less than last week’s average.
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were in Traverse City ($4.17), Marquette ($4.15) and Ann Arbor ($4.03).
The least expensive averages were in Grand Rapids ($3.87), Lansing ($3.87) and Saginaw ($3.88)
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.
