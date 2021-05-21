The Gap Factory store in the Grand Traverse Mall is closing at the end of this month.
Avery Vaught, director of Communications at Gap, Inc., confirmed the closure of the Gap Factory store in an email received late Wednesday night.
“We can confirm this store will close at the end of May,” Vaught said.
There were numerous ‘Get it before it’s gone’ signs in the Gap Factory store in the GT Mall. On those same signs were wording that read, ‘This location is closing,’ ‘60-80 percent off the entire store,’ ‘All fixtures are on sale’ and ‘Only a few days left.’
Last fall, Gap, Inc. — which operates Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta stores — announced it planned to close several locations.
“In October 2020, we shared that we plan to close approximately 350 of Gap and Banana Republic stores across North America by the end of 2023, with the goal of having a smaller and healthier fleet of stores,” the statement on www.gapinc.com said.
A list of Gap and Banana Republic North America completed store closures since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020 that followed the website announcement did not include the Traverse City store. The only Gap stores in Michigan stores on that list were in Ann Arbor (Briarwood) and Portage (Crossroads Mall).
After confirming the Gap store in the Grand Traverse Mall was closing, Vaught said in a Thursday afternoon email that the “Old Navy is not closing at this location.”
Signage at the Old Navy Outlet store on Thursday was advertising store specials with its normal complement of merchandise. A display at the entrance to Old Navy announced it was hiring.
The email from Gap, Inc. said it was examining its operation.
“As we adapt to the current market conditions and meet the increase in online demand, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward,” Vaught said in her email.
