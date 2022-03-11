Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI and Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&