Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.