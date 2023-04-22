Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain mixing with a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with a few flurries and snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.