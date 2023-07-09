Full-steam ahead for railroad biking business

GRAWN — The temperature was pushing 90 degrees when a group of bike riders returned from a 1.7-mile trip.

But the sun and the warmth did nothing to the smiles on faces nor the words coming out of their mouths when Macie Hefron welcomed them back to the ‘station’ on Wednesday.

“Cool,” “fun” and “great” was repeated more than once when the Wheels on Rails had completed the unique excursion on tandem or quad carts from just west of County Road to the bridge over M-37 in just over an hour.

“It was fun,” said Nikki Cullen of Raleigh, North Carolina. “I haven’t done anything like that ever before.”

Cullen, formerly of the Flint area, was spending time at a family summer place in Lake City and was part of a group of 11 on the 11 a.m. Wheels on Rails excursion.

“It’s a nice family thing,” said group matriarch Susan Thomas. “We had a 4-year-old all the way up to me, and I’m 72. We all enjoyed it.”

“It was a little rough at the start with the 4-year-old,” Cullen added.

“But she rallied,” Thomas interjected, noting the youngest of the Fenton-based participants was pedaling as hard as the others on the way back.

Open since May 25, participants have flocked to the unique rail-biking tours operated by an equally-unique owner/operator Macie Hefron, a 22-year-old who graduated from Spring Arbor University in 2022.

“We’ve had fully-booked tours pretty much since we opened,” said Hefron, who calls herself team leader and detests the term boss. “We’re almost 95 percent booked for the rest of the season. It’s crazy.

“There are only a couple of openings. People have really, really embraced it.”

Wheels on Rail runs four tours a day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A tandem costs $89 and a quad goes for $159. Tours run rain or shine, which has been far more of the latter since it first started riding on the rails.

Jeff and Dana Holloway of Oxford were also on the 11 a.m. excursion while on vacation in Traverse City with Jeff’s sister and brother-in-law from Linden, Kim and Joe Tate.

“It was great; we had a lot of fun,” said Jeff Holloway, who added his wife read about the new venture and booked a spot six months ago.

Holloway, a reporter for Fox 2 Detroit, was even planning on turning his off-work trip into a story, surprising Hefron afterwards.

“You’re seeing some history that you don’t get to see,” Holloway said.” They have a little presentation on the trip. I think it’s great people get to come here and experience that. I hope they’re able to expand.”

For now, Hefron is enjoying the launch of a business she never could have imagined being a part of when she graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 2019. Even though she worked as a student in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Office of Rails, running her own business wasn’t part of her initial plan. Hefron originally considered a different career, but said she had trouble studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

“I never, ever would have thought,” of becoming a business woman, Hefron said. “I wasn’t going to college for business. I was going for law.

“I changed my path.”

It became one 4 feet, 8.5 inches apart.

All aboard

Sometime during college, she saw a picture of a rail bike on social media and the ember of a business first glowed.

“I came up with the idea in college,” Hefron recalled. “When I was on Facebook and I saw a photo of a rail bike. I didn’t think it was a real thing.”

Hefron eventually asked her supervisor and mentor at MDOT if this could turn into a business in Michigan. “He said, ‘It’ll be a tough road, but if anyone can do it, you can Macie,’” she said. “That just gave me a spark of energy.”

In October of 2020, Hefron had a business plan for Wheels on Rails. It was all of one-page.

In the summer of 2021, Hefron was eying opening the business in southeastern Michigan. After a year of negotiations and weeks before she was set to launch the business, the plan jumped the rails. Hefron was told it wouldn’t work out.

Hefron started looking at other spurs and found the one south of Traverse City.

“It was just so perfect for what I wanted to do,” Hefron said. “It’s the perfect location.”

She negotiated with Great Lakes Central and the state of Michigan. MDOT manages 665 miles of state-owned rail lines and “these five lines are operated under contract by five freight railroads,” according to Michigan.gov.

Mark Nagy, general manager of Great Lakes Central, said Wheels on Rails was an interesting idea when Hefron approached him on the concept.

“I thought it was an interesting concept at first,” he said. “I wanted to know a little more about it. It’s kind of new to us as a railroad company.

“We have rail cars and move freight, but we don’t move passengers. We’re not a tourist or a recreational business.”

Steaming forward

Hefron gathered steam in the summer of 2022, quit the job she took at MDOT after graduating and devoted herself full-time to Wheels on Rails. There was a deal with Great Lakes Central and the company launched on Nov. 20, Hefron’s 22nd birthday.

With a lack of capital because of her status as a recent college graduate, Hefron leased some rail bike cars from Oregon and Maryland and started promoting the business. Hefron said she has been blessed to receive backing from a mentor like Nagy as well as scores of other family and friends to get things up and rolling.

By February more than 50% of the tours were booked despite Wheels on Rails being months away with hitting the rails.

“It’s been a rough journey to get it going,” said Hefron, the day after Wheels on Rails received five 5-star reviews on a sweltering Fourth of July which included with the team manager working three of the tours. “To get it on the ground has been so crazy.”

“In the end a business is going to do as well as the person pushing it and she’s done a great job at that,” Nagy said.

Even though Hefron jumps into the business at a moment’s notice, this is not a solo operation. The staff checks people in, has them sign waivers, goes over the safety rules, accompanies the passengers and flags vehicle traffic when it crosses County Road 633 and Sawyer Road.

Staff also turns the rail bikes around under the bridge over M-37 and again on its return. Wheels on Rails sells bottled water and T-shirts and rents other items. Pillows for the seats are complimentary.

“It’s a pretty small team,” Hefron said of the staff of six or seven. “But they’re all amazing, really. We have a mighty small, solid team.”

“Macie makes it fun,” said employee Linda Anderson.

Hefron, who admits she has a passion for railroads since working for MDOT, said tentative plans are to operate into early to mid-September, but might extend the season.

Hefron said she’s met a lot of interesting in her route to starting the business including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, several current and former state representatives and even popular YouTube influencers Family of Nomads, who went out on a tour while camping nearby.

“What she’s doing is bringing railroads into a light through other ways that people wouldn’t think of,” said Nagy, who also needed federal approval before Hefron began the business. “It’s bringing a positivity (to the industry). It’s refreshing.”

For the rest of the summer, it’s full speed ahead with Wheels on Rails.

And go ahead and doubt Hefron because of her age or gender. It wouldn’t be the first time.

“I found a lot of discrimination,” Hefron said of her journey to business owner. “It’s sad, but I have a story to share with my generation and that’s what I’m most excited about.”