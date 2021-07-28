Front Street restaurant reopens as Lil Bo

TRAVERSE CITY — An iconic Traverse City restaurant reopened Wednesday under new ownership.
The former Little Bohemia restaurant at 540 W. Front St. reopened as Lil Bo, according to a release from co-owner Jenni Scott.
Jenni and Lisa Scott purchased majority ownership of the Lil Bo bar and restaurant in April, according to an April 30 article in the Record-Eagle. They bought the property along with their parents, Doug and Marge Scott, and Lisa’s husband, Matt Gaffy.
Lil Bo is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
The restaurant has a long history in Traverse City.
It originally was built as a hot dog stand in 1932. Eugene and Phyllis Freund bought the restaurant in 1969. Their children, siblings Nancy Freund and Edward Freund, took over in 2005.
Little Bohemia served golfers Arnold Palmer and Sir Walter Hagen. It was known for comfort food specialties, including its olive burger. The new menu features burgers, Betty’s Po’Boys (from the food truck Betty's Hot Dish) and chili, and happy hour specials from 4–6 p.m.
Jenni Scott "is committed to retaining Lil Bo's identity as a neighborhood family tavern, saving much of its nostalgic interior," according to the Wednesday release.
A full menu, including one for late night and one for children 10 and under, is available at www.lilbotc.com.
Live local music is planned for the business in the future, the release said.
